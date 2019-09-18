Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Increased Position; Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Its American Int’l Grp (AIG) Position by $411,916; Share Price Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 292,128 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100″ – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 293,090 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.42% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Adage Prtn Gp Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 323,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 190,163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 11,786 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 9,345 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,618 shares. 10 owns 4,422 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 296,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited invested in 241,703 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Piedmont Invest holds 62,295 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Highland Limited Liability Corp has 27,551 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 0.09% or 100,742 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Franklin tech firm adds to $30 million round of funding – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $549.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 103,500 shares to 576,074 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,633 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Company owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.42M shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 514 shares in its portfolio. 329,518 were accumulated by Richmond Hill Invs Limited Liability Corp. First Republic Investment Management holds 250,317 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 590 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 59,953 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 151,149 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 4,997 shares. Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Rockland has 0.33% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 4,377 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Co. Bp Public Limited Com accumulated 0.18% or 93,000 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, a New York-based fund reported 2,517 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41 million for 13.48 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 7,556 shares to 11,545 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).