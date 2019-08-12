Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Consulta LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Peconic Partners Holds Holding in Tableau Software (DATA)

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.36 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA looks to raise nearly $5 billion – Nashville Business Journal” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America reported 761 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Co holds 4,900 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 66,579 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg invested in 0% or 25 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 476,527 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.27% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cannell Peter B And Inc owns 82,933 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 3.50M shares or 6.11% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 60 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mgmt Inc. 65,004 are owned by Piedmont Invest Inc. Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 0.36% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 0.01% or 2,436 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “The Dow posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here’s what usually happens next – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.01% or 189,260 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 4,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 14,900 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 53 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co, a New York-based fund reported 8,195 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nordea Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 23,928 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 11,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Lp holds 0.27% or 283,827 shares. Peconic Ltd Llc accumulated 164,895 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 17,698 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Salem Counselors reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.37% or 3,802 shares.