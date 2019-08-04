Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Cna Financial Decreased Its Holding by $1.82 Million as Stock Rose; Reik & Co Boosted Its Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Position by $312,650; Share Value Declined

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 82,103 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.61 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc by 43,044 shares to 65,005 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 48,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co (NYSE:CHK).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

