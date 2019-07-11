Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Ajo LP Boosted Holding by $14.61 Million; Flow Traders Us Raised Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $503,152 as Stock Value Declined

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 112,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,461 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.39M, up from 228,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 1.10 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 2.16 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ice Bofaml Broad High Yie (XOVR) by 146,383 shares to 16,718 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Term by 15,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,065 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Dax Germany Etf.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. The insider Morrow J William sold 3,224 shares worth $442,302. The insider Foster Jon M sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63 million. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Shares for $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 37,500 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 450,124 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $167.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods by 348,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,357 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv reported 264,421 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 0.32% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 436,653 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 9,800 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp owns 420,764 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 26,692 shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 172,203 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Andra Ap has invested 0.35% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). American Century reported 0% stake. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.42% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 82,933 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 306,273 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 26,466 shares.

