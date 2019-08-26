Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose While Hourglass Capital Decreased Its Holding; Burney Co Has Cut Its Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) as Stock Price Declined

Burney Co decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 8,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 55,856 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 64,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 2.13 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 46,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $120.47. About 446,050 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $124,899 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity invested in 53,320 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 788 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 329,294 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.22% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 4,177 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 415,600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 33,117 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 22,510 are held by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 1.7% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,655 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 212,786 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 118,074 shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Tru invested in 0.05% or 6,743 shares. John G Ullman Associates Inc holds 23,500 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 65,965 shares to 78,860 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares to 317,894 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).