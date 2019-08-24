Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position Increased by Aqr Capital Management Llc; Ashmore Group Plc Boosted Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as Share Value Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 355,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 3.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.16M, up from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 16,304 shares to 14,366 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,100 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap invested in 0.07% or 43,596 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 340 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 333,878 shares. First Trust Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 480,254 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 15,499 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. 85,990 are owned by Intrust Bancshares Na. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1,924 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.07M shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Company reported 1,728 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 14,860 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co Inc has invested 0.42% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1,615 are owned by Provise Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares to 316,582 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,056 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).