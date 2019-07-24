Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Declined While Healthcor Management LP Has Cut Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Position Has Increased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 221,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 370,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 44.39M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.29. About 1.21 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.66M shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $73.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 589,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was made by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 32,944 shares. STEELE JOHN M had sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCAâ€™s Womanâ€™s Hospital of Texas hires CEO from San Antonio hospital system – Houston Business Journal” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “GE Shuts Down California Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant 20 Years Early – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Baker Hughes, a GE companyâ€™s (NYSE:BHGE) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fmr. GE Vice Chair on Tesla’s delivery target: “Scale is hard” – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE, Vestas settle patent infringement dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Growth Over Coming Years Will Depend Primarily On The Success Of Its Aviation Business – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

