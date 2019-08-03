Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding Lifted by Brant Point Investment Management Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Manchester Capital Management Has Upped by $957,879 Its Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 11,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,837 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 72,800 shares to 30,686 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,224 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,660 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,141 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.