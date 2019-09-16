Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding Increased by Crescent Park Management Lp; Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding by $3.22 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 1.01M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 27,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 231,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32M, up from 204,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 2.23 million shares traded or 112.59% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management holds 236,260 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Dnb Asset Management As reported 51,350 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1.63M shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has invested 1.34% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,450 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation invested in 50,000 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 152,462 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 14 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Westpac Banking Corp reported 353,407 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 7,620 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,545 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 175 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 3,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw invested in 71,152 shares.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $549.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 103,500 shares to 576,074 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,301 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 31,644 shares to 137,326 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,264 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 9 shares. Natl Pension Service has 0.11% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 268,505 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 126,654 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt invested 0.14% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 6,316 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 1,799 shares. Howe Rusling holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.08% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Da Davidson And reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Canandaigua State Bank Com has 0.34% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 10,400 shares. Delta Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 20,570 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 20 shares.