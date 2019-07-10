Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding Held by Farmers Trust Co; Strategy Asset Managers Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $1.76 Million as Stock Declined

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,656 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 33,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 1.21M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 21,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 22,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.99 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,072 shares to 21,881 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,746 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.39% or 4.25 million shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Co holds 0.9% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,666 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 3,627 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 683,476 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The California-based Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Monarch Mngmt has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,750 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 9.72 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Northern holds 20.94M shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv invested in 1.08% or 52,781 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 66,805 shares. Tru Communications Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 2,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.38% or 2.23M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.56 million shares stake. 13,000 were reported by Assets Ltd Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,331 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 424,540 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited invested in 0.04% or 2,939 shares. Cognios Lc accumulated 0.83% or 18,100 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Harris Associates LP stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,067 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 121,560 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Sio Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 107,428 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Mngmt holds 7,607 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 58,537 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,213 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

