Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $480,350 as Share Price Rose; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Eqis Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $349,554

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 7,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 37,109 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 29,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 715,843 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s why AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap Holdings – A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,635 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,048 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYC).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

