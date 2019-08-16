Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Raised Position by $797,810 as Share Price Rose; Regents Of The University Of California Maintains Holding in Wells Fargo Co (WFC)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 6,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 26,466 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 20,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 911,005 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 14.40M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Inc invested in 4,354 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Greenleaf has 5,162 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company Inc holds 138,501 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.05% or 6,529 shares. Rampart Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Com holds 38,227 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,197 shares. Ativo Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,437 shares. Swiss National Bank has 919,122 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 4,617 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 430,137 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 78 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. 40 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 23,110 shares to 82,240 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,746 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Are You An Income Investor? Don't Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance" published on August 06, 2019

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.