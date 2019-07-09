Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Rudman Errol M Has Cut Position; Take (TTWO) Holder Harvey Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 1.04 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, down from 79,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 1.27M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 56,714 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 2,663 shares stake. Blackrock reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 46,650 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L, Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests owns 14,173 shares. Adirondack Tru Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Yorktown Management reported 2,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zweig invested 1.26% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Assetmark Inc accumulated 194 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eminence Ltd Partnership has 2.55% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1.81 million shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 2,445 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 85,926 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2019 : TTWO, STE, BILI, MIME, LM, HOLI, KRNT, CRMD, NVGS, GAIN, IMMR, CEPU – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two (TTWO) to Launch Borderlands 2 VR Game in December – Nasdaq” published on October 12, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Gaming Stocks Could Benefit with Sony Interactive on the Prowl for M&A Deals in the Sector – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NLSN, TTWO, PYPL – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Is An Undervalued Transformation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million. 200 shares valued at $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Morrow J William sold $36,979. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72 million on Tuesday, February 12. Reiner Deborah M sold 523 shares worth $72,639. On Monday, February 11 the insider Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keep Your Portfolio Healthy With HCA Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $181 at UBS; ‘See Inflection Coming Again’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “HCA stock up 5% after beating earnings expectations and raising guidance – MarketWatch” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Completes Purchase of Mission Health – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings beats by $0.44, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru Company stated it has 38,656 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 2,845 shares. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 2,440 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 361,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 173 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 161,632 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt reported 0.35% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Steinberg Asset Management Lc owns 17,012 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,763 shares. Natixis invested 0.4% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bridgeway Capital owns 826,250 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Miles Cap owns 7,936 shares.