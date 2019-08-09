Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowered Its Holding by $3.48 Million as Shares Rose; Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $8.98 Million; Stock Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 75,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 501,151 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.79M, down from 576,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 1.54M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 35,097 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.67M shares traded or 3.21% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,900 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Shares for $5.24 million were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Largo Medical Center announces new CFO – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,615 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 2,436 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 10,400 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Communications Ma holds 0.11% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares stated it has 7,273 shares. Eqis Management Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Inv House Ltd owns 3,900 shares. Legal General Group Pcl has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Salem Inv Counselors holds 1,475 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,924 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 392,471 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $57.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Company invested 0.27% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 120 are owned by Howe Rusling Inc. First Fincl Corporation In invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Trust Com stated it has 13,926 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nomura Holdg reported 35,741 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 381,063 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 140,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation has invested 0.52% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,561 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 20 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 232 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 511,634 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 1,843 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.