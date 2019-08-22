Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $8.75 Million as Stock Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Has Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $992,384

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 7,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 251,628 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43 million, down from 259,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 530,148 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.06. About 567,308 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 623,870 shares to 7.69 million shares, valued at $167.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 173,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 15.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.