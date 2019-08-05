Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $8.75 Million as Valuation Rose; Korea Investment Increases Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 106,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.51M, up from 4.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 9.73 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 546,948 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 124,117 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $232.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 245,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.00M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 48,258 shares. 25 were accumulated by First Interstate Bancorp. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 2,135 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0.36% or 11,460 shares. Longview (Guernsey) holds 8.67 million shares or 5.96% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited reported 146 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Allstate Corporation reported 23,414 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 251 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 47,397 shares. Condor Management owns 16,497 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corp reported 99,171 shares. 312,157 are owned by Westpac Corporation. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.56 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.53 million activity. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Shares for $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896. $4.63 million worth of stock was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. 37,500 shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B, worth $5.24M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,566 are held by Spectrum Mngmt Gru Incorporated. Moreover, Whittier has 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bonness Ent invested in 79,700 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc holds 0.5% or 82,984 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 616,500 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 79,544 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 51,488 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Llc reported 138,095 shares. Johnson Group Inc invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dodge And Cox holds 31.19M shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management holds 8,048 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Spc Inc holds 48,010 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.05% or 130,483 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated invested in 61,923 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,382 shares to 198,976 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 113,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,800 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).