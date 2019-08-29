Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $15.14 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.75. About 885,424 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3845.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 84,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 86,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $167. About 8.57M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct)

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (NYSE:TEN) by 198,867 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $56.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 118,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Corporation reported 209 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 69,962 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.13% or 3,780 shares. New England Research And Management holds 5,200 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 124 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 599 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bluecrest Limited accumulated 4,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 826,250 are owned by Bridgeway. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Limited Com has invested 1.26% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 18,804 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications. 2,060 were accumulated by South State. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The accumulated 899,010 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Know Before Jumping Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) by 27,400 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,749 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call).