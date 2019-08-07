Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; As Costar Group (CSGP) Share Value Rose, Cls Investments Decreased Its Stake

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 321,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 383,742 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 72.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 1,380 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $599.72. About 11,086 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 315,837 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 1,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rmb has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,430 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com has 1,957 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co owns 22,534 shares. 1,253 were reported by Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 16,197 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn holds 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 176 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co reported 4,220 shares stake. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.06% or 135,679 shares. Pnc Group Inc has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.93 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,456 shares to 12,396 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 69,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. Shares for $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M was made by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12.