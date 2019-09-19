Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Loews Upped Stake; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 25,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 151,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 522,192 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS)

Loews Corp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.52 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 564,913 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 336,000 shares to 830,000 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 16,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,424 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).