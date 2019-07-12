Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; Kcm Investment Advisors Upped Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $437,448; Share Price Declined

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 6.03M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 513,679 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder owns 420,764 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap holds 0.14% or 4,734 shares in its portfolio. Century Cos has 21,013 shares. 2,845 were reported by Blair William Il. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 682,462 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 65,004 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 22,400 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 257,899 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 3,419 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 145 shares. 3,003 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 283,091 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Corp accumulated 0.01% or 209 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M. $442,302 worth of stock was sold by Morrow J William on Wednesday, January 30. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Friday, February 1. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $857.68 million for 14.24 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,531 shares to 339,181 shares, valued at $40.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity reported 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com owns 1,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 8,033 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 3.57 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton owns 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2,005 shares. Connable Office accumulated 0.44% or 34,438 shares. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fragasso Grp Inc reported 40,192 shares stake. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 34,267 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.52 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability reported 3,570 shares stake. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 4,093 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management reported 7,345 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 708,100 shares. Hexavest invested in 0.42% or 498,383 shares.