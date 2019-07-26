Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Consulta LTD Trimmed Stake by $52.00 Million; Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Share Price Rose While Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $492,320

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 22.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 30,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 139,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 435,217 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $144.72. About 875,749 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 283,091 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.26% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,728 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 853,800 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brave Asset accumulated 19,124 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,640 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research reported 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 227,519 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 15,499 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Citigroup holds 302,984 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department accumulated 340 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 83,166 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ironwood Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 96 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1,507 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications owns 18,804 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. CAMPBELL VICTOR L also sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896. Morrow J William sold $442,302 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, January 30. 466 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,345 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $72.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF).