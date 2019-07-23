Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Consulta LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Trimmed Position

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 909,932 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 415,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,086 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, down from 629,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $173.23. About 2.43M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 8.54M shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Leuthold Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 34,685 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cna Financial has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc owns 3.18 million shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt accumulated 116,857 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 5,333 shares in its portfolio. 53,651 were accumulated by Cullinan Assocs. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 1.08M shares. King Wealth holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,711 shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 26,665 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Wills reported 17,969 shares. 15,778 are held by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 99,879 shares to 291,005 shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.51M for 14.24 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.