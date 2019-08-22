Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Chieftain Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Lam Research Com (LRCX) Stake Held by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 9,129 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 7,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $210.5. About 488,312 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.06. About 596,444 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, LRCX, AAL – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 26th Options Now Available For Lam Research (LRCX) – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Westfield Cap Mngmt LP reported 235,800 shares. 34,897 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 185,250 shares. Moreover, Summit Secs Grp Lc has 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,400 shares. Rench Wealth reported 0.15% stake. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp owns 160,908 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 32,500 shares. Everence Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 2,870 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 20,842 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability Corp reported 3,561 shares. 2,380 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,030 are owned by Bessemer Gp. L And S Advisors holds 0.77% or 31,975 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Health care real estate company buys $15M OP building – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.