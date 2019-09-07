Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Chieftain Capital Management Cut Its Position; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Cut as Share Value Rose

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.44M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 7,907 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 544,045 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 300 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Renaissance Techs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 28,863 shares. Shannon River Fund Llc reported 1.3% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Gabelli & Company Advisers Incorporated reported 151,068 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.21% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Millennium Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 10,887 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 20,994 shares stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 150 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 11,829 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12,601 shares. Narwhal has 0.2% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.34% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 14,449 were reported by Laurion Management Limited Partnership. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 3,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Bancorp owns 84 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rbf Lc invested in 75,000 shares. Fin Architects Inc invested 0.5% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,100 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 35,097 shares. Clenar Muke Llc, Australia-based fund reported 12.91M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 40,534 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 67,157 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.