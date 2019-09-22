Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased Position; As Albemarle (ALB) Stock Price Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Increased Position by $1.72 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 315,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 390,623 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.80 million, down from 706,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 1.77M shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 606.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 4,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.74 million shares traded or 93.76% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Bbr Ptnrs has 0.05% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 4,569 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aldebaran Incorporated has 16,449 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase has 117,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 90,126 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,982 were reported by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 86,229 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 65 shares. Comm Bancorp owns 5,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 24,010 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Rampart Investment Management Communications holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,468 shares. 30,262 were reported by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 257,546 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 420,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Cos has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Provise Mngmt Group Lc has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,615 shares. Biltmore Wealth Lc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,079 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.19 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 36,191 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,559 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 114,371 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 37,641 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Centurylink Investment Management Com has invested 0.6% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pitcairn Company accumulated 6,167 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.42M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 7,710 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt reported 241,703 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29 million for 14.59 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.