Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Cam Group Holding A Raised Its Holding; As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised Stake

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 20,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 112,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, up from 92,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 1.21M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 4.36 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 1.92% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 112,905 are held by C Worldwide Hldgs A S. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt reported 186,053 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 25 shares. Mariner has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Eqis Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 333,878 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Optimum Inv owns 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 145 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Horseman Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.36% or 8,000 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp accumulated 12.82 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Calamos Ltd Liability owns 47,957 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,863 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny stated it has 1,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11,093 shares to 196,598 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Beckershospitalreview.com and their article: “How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q2 – Becker’s Hospital Review” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.