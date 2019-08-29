Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $784,810 as Valuation Rose; Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (LUV) Valuation Declined While Buckingham Capital Management Decreased by $6.30 Million Its Holding

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,437 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 959,874 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (LUV) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 123,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 114,531 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 238,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 2.54M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Veteran Aviation Attorney Available to Comment on Southwest Airlines Incident; 02/05/2018 – Local 12/WKRC-TV: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight with a broken window has made an emergency landing in Cleveland; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS LAST INSPECTION ON THE PLANE WAS APRIL 15; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DHI) by 65,931 shares to 369,147 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 15,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Com S (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 65,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.