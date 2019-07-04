Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Position by $4.04 Million; Pointer Telocation LTD Shs (PNTR) Stock Price Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered by $1.95 Million Its Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (PNTR) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 130,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,124 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 472,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 2,881 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 8.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.65M, down from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Analysts await Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PNTR’s profit will be $1.70 million for 18.06 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pointer Telocation Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 2.00M shares to 9.01 million shares, valued at $231.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 33,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 13.99 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (Lm) Tel (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 1.28M shares to 11.42 million shares, valued at $104.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 84,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC).