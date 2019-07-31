Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $763,620; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $313,020

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $120.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 17,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 1.34 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.66 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year's $1.82 per share. UPS's profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.66 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49,326 shares to 107,004 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. The insider Morrow J William sold 3,224 shares worth $442,302. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of stock or 33,670 shares. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 the insider Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807. Shares for $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

