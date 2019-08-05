Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Decreased Stake; Nomura Holdings Has Trimmed Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Position by $2.41 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 5,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 11,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 17,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 1.24 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 109,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 472,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, down from 582,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 1.36M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust: Why Smart Dividend Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust to Host Investor Day – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $139.18 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 1,849 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Earnest Ltd Liability accumulated 142 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 61,000 shares. Davenport Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 24,645 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Asset Mngmt holds 47,266 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 14,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Parkside Commercial Bank has 2,565 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 5,089 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 16,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 822,054 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Limited.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42,520 shares to 55,908 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (Call) (NYSE:PNR) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (Put) (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc Com by 21,923 shares to 59,578 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 8,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.53 million activity. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M on Tuesday, February 12. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 263 shares. 200 shares were sold by Whalen Kathleen M, worth $27,896 on Wednesday, February 6. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated stated it has 34,438 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,911 shares. New England Mgmt Inc holds 5,200 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.47% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). South State Corporation owns 2,060 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 18,313 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 288,903 shares. Denali Advisors Llc stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation accumulated 306,273 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.23% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lee Danner And Bass holds 7.16% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 498,517 shares. Chieftain holds 12.93% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank holds 84 shares. One Trading Lp stated it has 1,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings.