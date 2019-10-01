Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Holding Held by Redmond Asset Management Llc; Sysco (SYY) Holding Held by First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 1.85 million shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 23,920 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.61M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 389,124 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt owns 7,061 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bloombergsen Inc stated it has 3.67% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lmr Partners Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% or 3,144 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 123,181 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.06% or 50,373 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 44,400 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 8,998 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,553 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 3,062 shares. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 29,221 shares. Oppenheimer Co has 30,633 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Invest Management Ltd Co owns 1.32M shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. 568,268 are held by Meyer Handelman. Creative Planning owns 129,128 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 113,179 shares. Cwm Limited has 210,576 shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,826 shares. Trian Fund Mngmt LP has invested 17.67% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tradewinds Capital accumulated 766 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 3,111 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 11,919 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 665,073 shares. 8,190 are owned by Boston Research & Management Inc. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 21,363 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 1.29 million shares.