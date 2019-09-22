Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Holder Redmond Asset Management Increased Position; Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Cut Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.14M shares traded or 34.89% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 9.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, down from 11.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 4.37M shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 449,634 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 45,950 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bamco Inc New York reported 1,985 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Banque Pictet Cie has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 46,330 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 45,912 shares or 0.06% of the stock. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Valley Advisers has 72 shares. Natixis reported 42,741 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 4,156 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 3.45 million shares. 14,073 are owned by American Century. Qs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 10,040 shares.

