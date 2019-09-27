HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) Reaches $2.45 After 6.00% Up Move; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shorts Increased By 4.94%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) had an increase of 4.94% in short interest. SUPN’s SI was 6.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.94% from 6.60 million shares previously. With 540,100 avg volume, 13 days are for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s short sellers to cover SUPN’s short positions. The SI to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.7%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 420,067 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c

The stock of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 52,389 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 24/04/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss $35M; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM POSITIVE FOR HC2; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $110 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Senior Secured Bridge; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 11 Days; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 16/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Louis Libin Managing Director of StrategyThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $112.33M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HCHC worth $6.74 million more.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Analysts await HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by HC2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -330.00% negative EPS growth.

