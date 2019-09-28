Hc2 Holdings (HCHC) Holder Mittleman Brothers Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Atwood & Palmer Has Upped Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW)

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Hc2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 376,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, down from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 54,400 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Rev $453.7M; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NOTES TO REFINANCE ALL OUTSTANDING SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 13/03/2018 HC2 Broadcasting Appoints Industry Veterans Kurt Hanson and Louis Libin to Lead Growth; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Kurt Hanson Technology Chief; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM POSITIVE FOR HC2; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Louis Libin Managing Director of Strategy; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms HC2 Holdings Note Rating On $105M Add-On; 10/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 M Senior Secured Notes

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investors stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Missouri-based Moneta Gru Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ent Fin Svcs owns 4,946 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 1.02M shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pinnacle Associate reported 0.06% stake. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas holds 8,206 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.25% or 105,681 shares. Telemus Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 56,632 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 61,497 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Co reported 32.89% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Orrstown Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,671 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.62% or 34,400 shares in its portfolio.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103,563 shares to 297,951 shares, valued at $33.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 183,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

