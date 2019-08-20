Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) Shares Rose While Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Position; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shares Declined, Security National Trust Co Lowered by $369,600 Its Stake

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 191,596 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.105. About 110,570 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 02/05/2018 – HC2 Announces Pansend Life Sciences Portfolio Company BeneVir Biopharm to be Acquired by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for up to $1.04; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Holdings Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webcast; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $110 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 11 Days; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss $35M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HC2 Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCHC); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM POSITIVE FOR HC2; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 Million Senior Secured Notes; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $110 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Senior Secured Bridge

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares to 14,280 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.20 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 10,500 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $119,276 activity. 5,750 shares valued at $15,086 were bought by Ferraro Joseph Anthony on Friday, March 15. $25,056 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares were bought by Sena Michael J.. FALCONE PHILIP bought $53,460 worth of stock.