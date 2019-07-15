Hbk Sorce Advisory Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $343,212; Olstein Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS)

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 94,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 192,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 402,699 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 128.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 4,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,237 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 3,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 2.20M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway has 0.03% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 1.06M shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Gam Holdg Ag has 9,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,913 are owned by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp stated it has 313,953 shares. Simcoe Management Lc has invested 7.42% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Invesco Ltd accumulated 132,517 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 610 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 3,222 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 21,245 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 22,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 131,046 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million. $3.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by Varma Vivek C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 196,962 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 2,910 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 81,575 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc owns 0.63% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,629 shares. Hendley & holds 3.1% or 81,395 shares. Tompkins Fin Corp reported 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 358,360 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Capwealth accumulated 174,275 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 533,211 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stack Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 405,759 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regent Inv Limited accumulated 3,234 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,698 shares to 41,994 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,306 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).