Hbk Sorce Advisory Upped Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $829,312; Shares Rose; Envestnet (ENV) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 4,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,049 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, up from 46,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 1.98M shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 99,075 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 192,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% or 36,692 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Barclays Public Lc holds 17,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,750 shares. American Century reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Fincl Consulate has 54,954 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,633 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 16,000 shares. M Holding Secs Inc holds 0.15% or 10,144 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 0.15% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 483,067 shares.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97M for 70.14 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $450,827 activity. Arora Anil also sold $275,909 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 53,164 shares to 9,769 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 25,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,948 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 261,313 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 76,710 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And owns 551,751 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has 11,701 shares. Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). D L Carlson Inv Gp owns 5,178 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Hldgs Group has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.79% or 65,232 shares in its portfolio. Jlb Associates, Michigan-based fund reported 83,143 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 0.14% or 9,042 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 1.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 35,606 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).