Hbk Sorce Advisory Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Increased by $1.41 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gmt Capital Lowered Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Position by $3.90 Million as Valuation Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 779,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 29.99 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.70 million, down from 30.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 759,856 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 31,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 86,222 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 54,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 34,500 shares to 926,150 shares, valued at $57.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 177,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:HBM – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Adult supervision urgently needed’ at Hudbay, activist investor says – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudbay Responds to Withdrawal of Waterton Director Nominee – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Reaches Agreement To Purchase Rosemont’s Minority Joint Venture Interest – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay Welcomes Support of Company’s Largest Shareholder in Proxy Contest – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Calpers Bought Coca-Cola and McDonaldâ€™s Stock, and Sold Apple – Barron’s” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,655 shares to 5,380 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,709 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).