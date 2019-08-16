Hbk Sorce Advisory Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $340,613; Payden & Rygel Holding in Firstenergy (FE) Upped by $12.00 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 10,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 1.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 77.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 292,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 672,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 1.73M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 10/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit’s Collapse Casts Pall Over Nuveen Muni Holdings; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR) by 9,300 shares to 211,400 shares, valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 111,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,817 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,244 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).