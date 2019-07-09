Hbk Sorce Advisory Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $469,671; Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Its Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by $370,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.37 million shares traded or 73.60% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 9,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,233 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 21,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 9.22M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcsd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.67% stake. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 2.17M shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability owns 11,711 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advsr Lp reported 133,152 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 174,930 shares. Victory Management has invested 0.06% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 16,950 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 358,105 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 21,618 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 97,238 shares in its portfolio. 32,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 786 shares. South Dakota Council owns 37,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paragon Mgmt reported 8,299 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 39,427 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,741 shares to 428,033 shares, valued at $120.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,629 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Management Lc reported 15,737 shares. Iberiabank, Louisiana-based fund reported 49,734 shares. Agf Investments America reported 32,488 shares. South State Corporation has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hilltop Inc stated it has 16,212 shares. Monarch invested in 0.45% or 25,852 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.9% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 4,081 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 46,625 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 6,700 shares. Prio Wealth LP owns 70,249 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Llc owns 165,523 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust And owns 113,945 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.