Hbk Sorce Advisory Maintains Holding in General Electric Co (GE); Hite Hedge Asset Management Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Boosted by $11.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 40,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 195,503 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 155,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 26.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 127.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 396,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 709,253 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, up from 312,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 1.28M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Liability owns 345,126 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Steadfast Management LP has invested 2.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 22,102 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp invested in 81,989 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.05% or 1.79 million shares. Kistler stated it has 35,406 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Riverhead Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 60,396 shares. 21,061 were reported by Atwood & Palmer Inc. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.05% or 19,329 shares. Athena Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 199,962 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lynch And Associates In has invested 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.02% or 3,897 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,170 shares to 36,346 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 61,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,794 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) by 1,583 shares to 101 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,815 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Gru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Whalerock Point Partners invested in 34,812 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Greylin Mangement holds 9,240 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Starr Company has 310,000 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Heronetta Mngmt Lp reported 888,346 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Co Dc has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Golub Group Limited Liability Company owns 8,310 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.02% or 141,902 shares. L S Advsrs owns 0.38% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 96,066 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc holds 0.25% or 26,295 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management reported 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tompkins Corp reported 1,530 shares.