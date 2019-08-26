Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $380,534; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Covalent Partners Cut Stake

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 2.39 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 74,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 33,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 1.13M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ing Groep Nv reported 9,690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company reported 9,554 shares. First Mercantile Company holds 0.05% or 3,986 shares. Moreover, E&G Advsrs LP has 0.15% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,100 shares. 257,565 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 6,701 shares. Brinker Incorporated has 19,126 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hartford Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,119 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Abrams Bison Invs Limited Liability Company holds 1.95 million shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 4.64 million shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also 9News.com with their article: “9 business stories to know Aug. 19-Aug. 23 – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.96M for 9.63 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,900 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 443,476 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 293,285 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company has 9,587 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York reported 1.76% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.42% or 45,987 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Corp Delaware holds 1.13% or 314,784 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc reported 1,449 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 28,713 shares. Inr Advisory has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Asset invested in 0.26% or 100,562 shares. Agf Invests Inc has invested 1.64% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company has 9,056 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management invested in 310,154 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 16,257 shares to 122,471 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).