Hbk Sorce Advisory Lifted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $324,896 as Share Price Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Has Boosted by Sfe Investment Counsel

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 23,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 226,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 203,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 4.08 million shares traded or 4.86% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 41.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 6,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 14,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.58 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank & has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 89,988 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 22,914 shares. Nomura Asset Comm Ltd owns 205,017 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Transamerica Advsr has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bankshares Of Mellon reported 5.87M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning accumulated 11,631 shares. Third Avenue Limited Liability Com owns 9.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.10M shares. Amer Assets Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 70,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 60,106 shares. Intll has 1.21M shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cordasco Financial reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 564 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,494 shares to 89,222 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,428 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “As Growth Slows, Is TJX Companies’ Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amp Capital has 0.23% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 801,060 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 5.55M shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.22% or 369,800 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.16% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 14,905 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Century Companies has 0.64% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12.11 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 16,141 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co accumulated 50,986 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Inc stated it has 6.95 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 434,096 shares. National Pension Serv accumulated 1.42 million shares. Middleton & Co Ma holds 14,630 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division reported 81,699 shares.