Hbk Sorce Advisory Lifted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position By $829,312; Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased By $2.29 Million Its Cemex Sab (CX) Holding

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 4,712 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 51,049 shares with $8.99M value, up from 46,337 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $127.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $199.25. About 551,500 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Cemex Sab (CX) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 572,715 shares as Cemex Sab (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 6.33M shares with $29.38M value, up from 5.76 million last quarter. Cemex Sab now has $5.83B valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.885. About 1.81M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 73.23% above currents $3.885 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (Prn) stake by 930,000 shares to 8.71 million valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Gold Inc (Prn) stake by 42.52M shares and now owns 6.03 million shares. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp (Prn) was reduced too.

More recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cemex Stock Popped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 6,698 shares to 41,994 valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) stake by 8,718 shares and now owns 18,726 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corporation accumulated 4,875 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sterling Management Limited Liability reported 616,203 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Com accumulated 65,525 shares. 696,626 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Holding Inc. Mirador Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.22% or 475,471 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 8,801 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Lc reported 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 41,347 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Moreover, First Bancorporation has 0.41% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 0.33% or 19,646 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Cap reported 0.12% stake. North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Beacon Financial Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,718 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -3.57% below currents $199.25 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nearly Two-Thirds of Enterprises Feel That Their Networks Are Not Fully Ready to Support Their Business, Finds Accenture Report – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “â€‹ Vantage Point Title Integrates With the Mortgage Cadence Collaboration Center to Streamline and Improve the Closing Process – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.