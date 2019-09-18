Hbk Sorce Advisory Increases Holding in Farmers Natl Banc (FMNB); Rdl Financial Holding in Visa (V) Has Cut by $324,721 as Shares Rose

Rdl Financial Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc sold 1,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 30,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 32,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Farmers Natl Banc Corp (FMNB) by 141.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 48,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 82,641 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 34,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Farmers Natl Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 31,494 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,334 shares to 17,826 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,616 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold FMNB shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.89 million shares or 6.26% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). State Street Corp owns 505,324 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 122,608 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 21,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 33,725 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 105,204 shares. Teton Advsr has invested 0.06% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 30,709 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 8,719 shares. Zpr Inv Management holds 28,514 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd Company has 296 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 332,310 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co holds 18,674 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 36 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,494 activity. Helmick Kevin J also bought $494 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares. 14 Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares with value of $204 were bought by Wallace Amber B. $495 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by MACALI RALPH D on Thursday, August 1. Another trade for 287 shares valued at $4,167 was bought by Moore Terry A. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Muransky Edward bought $25,889.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

