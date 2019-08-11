Hbk Sorce Advisory Holds Position in Global Pmts (GPN); Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Its Position

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 13,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.34M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company's stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 83,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 66,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 441,864 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 5,873 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 115,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,446 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. $73,746 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Thursday, February 14. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M also sold $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank holds 385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 108,643 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 780,834 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5,019 were reported by Bluecrest Management Limited. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co, Ohio-based fund reported 7,260 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd has 1,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 9,214 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Peoples Svcs Corp has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Morgan Dempsey Capital Llc accumulated 862 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 267,247 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Condor Mngmt owns 18,487 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Lc owns 36 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

