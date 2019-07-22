Hbk Sorce Advisory Holds Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Timucuan Asset Management Lifted Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Position by $7.84 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 182,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.18M, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 1.53M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,141 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 80,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 11.24 million shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,999 shares to 3,665 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 5,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,724 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Corp reported 8,000 shares. Kingfisher Ltd holds 10,304 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 1.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 31.75M shares or 1.02% of the stock. Bainco Int holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 80,950 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.97% or 109,898 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Papp L Roy owns 46,456 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust holds 117,918 shares. Bell Financial Bank accumulated 0.93% or 42,750 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Homrich Berg owns 51,836 shares. Citigroup holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.32 million shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd holds 2.04% or 62,614 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield accumulated 0.23% or 6,901 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stable Dividend, Minimal Growth Makes Exxon Mobil Stock a Hold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.