Hbk Sorce Advisory Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Lifted by $589,466 as Market Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Position Has Lifted by Salient Capital Advisors Llc

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 11,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 151,325 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 140,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.00 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 206,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10.58 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382.17M, up from 10.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.09% or 40,001 shares. Suvretta Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.17M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 54,303 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested in 644,558 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America invested in 473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Investments Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 5,663 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 0% or 7 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% or 2,905 shares in its portfolio. Navellier Assoc reported 0.05% stake. Suntrust Banks invested in 24,981 shares. Oak Ltd Oh holds 1.4% or 174,940 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 46,107 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Company reported 0.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Voya Investment Ltd owns 1.18 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 147,791 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,250 shares to 9,471 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 41,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,454 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).