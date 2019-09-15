Hbk Sorce Advisory Holding in Ppl (PPL) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Ion Asset Management LTD Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $283.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 17,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 24,099 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 41,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 594,769 shares to 657,923 shares, valued at $35.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 42,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.57M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 308,982 were reported by Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 16,228 shares. Motco reported 4,235 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 21,392 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 11,662 shares. 14,690 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 12,219 shares. Blackrock reported 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Peoples Fincl Ser stated it has 79,109 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri accumulated 17,500 shares. Bank holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 43,976 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.46M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 1,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal invested in 1.08M shares. Communications Of Vermont stated it has 2,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avenir Corp reported 600,316 shares. 2,075 were reported by Arga Investment Mngmt L P. Brandes Ltd Partnership holds 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 307,611 shares. Butensky Cohen Finance Security holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,274 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 407,492 shares. Thomasville Bankshares has 5.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Dallas Secs Incorporated accumulated 5,355 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 31,440 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boltwood Capital Management stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fmr Limited has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 244.48 million shares. Magellan Asset owns 9.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24.51 million shares. The New York-based Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Bradford And Associate reported 7,300 shares. 91,020 are owned by Qv Invsts.