Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS COMMON SHARES C (TCNAF) Shorts Down By 16.67%

TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:TCNAF) had a decrease of 16.67% in short interest. TCNAF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1 days are for TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:TCNAF)’s short sellers to cover TCNAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.56% or $0.1543 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9057. About 500 shares traded. TransCanna Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNAF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TransCanna Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the management of transportation and distribution services to the cannabis industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.81 million. It provides branding, marketing, transportation, and distribution of cannabis related products for state-licensed operators involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis in California. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important TransCanna Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “TransCanna completes C$10M private placement – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019.

